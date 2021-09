KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After one day of the federal mask mandate, Ridgedale School will move to online learning on Wednesday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 6.

Students will return to school for in-person instruction on Thursday, Oct. 7, unless otherwise notified. Knox County Schools did not give an official reason for the closing. As of Sept. 23, Ridgedale has zero active COVID cases.

Ridgedale School will move to online learning beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 6. Ridgedale students will return to school for in-person instruction on Thursday, Oct. 7, unless otherwise notified. pic.twitter.com/fVOOvOnj0Q — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) September 28, 2021