Riggs Chapel Road in Roane County reopens after 10-month closure

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson completed the final inspection of Riggs Chapel Road on Thursday allowing it to be reopened for travel.

The road was closed in February after record rains caused washouts and mudslides along the roadway. The Roane County Commission borrowed $10 million on a five-year note to make repairs, including those on Riggs Chapel Road, to roads across the county.

Ferguson urged caution for drivers as part of the road is not paved.

“Due to some change orders and extra material that was needed, the opening was delayed,” Ferguson said. “Also with the asphalt plant being closed for the season, 800 feet of the road is gravel and the speed limit is 15 mph.”

The final paving is expected to be completed in March or April. Riggs Chapel Road will have to close for that roadwork.

The project was completed by Collier Engineering.