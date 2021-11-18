KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Austin-East boys soccer team is ringing in the holidays a littler early this year. Six months after the Austin-East soccer team won the state championship, the team held its ring ceremony Thursday at the school.

The 2020 Roadrunners were the first ever soccer team from Austin-East to win a state championship. The title isn’t just a win for the soccer team, in a way, it’s a win for all of East Knoxville.

One team member describes it as feeling like receiving a gift. The team’s gift may be the ring, but they unknowingly gave a gift to their community. They made history during a time when their community was making headlines.

“Life is hard and there are highs and lows every day,” said soccer coach Jonathan Netherland. “So just to have a constant reminder of what you can accomplish, what you’ve conquered, what you were able to overcome, that’s everlasting.”

The Roadrunners are already preparing for the coming season. Coach Netherland says their goal is to go the entire season undefeated and repeat as state champions.