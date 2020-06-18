Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies needs your vote in contest for Best Aquarium in North America

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies needs your help and your vote!

The Gatlinburg, Tennessee attraction is in the running for USA Today Best Aquarium. They need you to vote them as number one!

Right now, Ripley’s Aquarium is sitting at third place behind Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans, Louisiana and the Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Ripley’s had been ranked second in North America, but The Florida Aquarium has taken a slight lead.

You can vote once per day until July 6 at noon.

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga is also up for the honor.

Click here to go to the voting website.

