GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Ripley’s hosting a job fair to hire workers for its eight attractions in Gatlinburg.

Those attractions include Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, Guiness World Records Adventure, Davy Crockett Mini Golf, Ripley’s Believe It or Not and more.

The job fair will be this Thursday from 1-5 p.m. at Ripley’s Aquarium on 88 River Road in Gatlinburg.