RiverTowns initiative to enhance Tennessee River outdoor opportunities casts off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifteen communities, including Knoxville, are joining in a new initiative to enhance outdoor experiences along the Tennessee River.

RiverTowns aims to increase kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, hiking and biking along the 652-mile river from Knoxville to Paducah, Kentucky.

The initiaive kicked off less than three miles from the head of the Tennessee River at Suttree Landing Park.

Seven boat and kayak launch areas, seven city parks, Ijams Nature Center and nearly eight miles of paved waterfront greenways line the Tennessee River through Knoxville with more planned for the South Knoxville waterfront.

