KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is bringing awareness to the upcoming road construction that will effect traffic on Monday, July 25.

One lane will be closed in at the intersection of Chapman Highway (State Route 71/US 441) and Pleasant Hill Road in Sevier County.

TDOT crews are planning to install a right-turn lane onto Pleasant Hill Road, an acceleration lane for vehicles turning left onto Chapman Highway from Pleasant Hill Road and a left-turn for vehicles on Chapman Highway entering Pleasant Hill Road.

Crews will also close the median opening at Panther Creek Road, which they believe will eliminate cross traffic.

The roads will close during daytime hours. However, the schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions, according to TDOT.

TDOT advises everyone to use extreme caution within the area where workers are present.

All work is expected to be completed by mid to late August.