Road closures for MLK Day Memorial March Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There will be some partial road closures Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Memorial March Parade.

Lots of people will be downtown celebrating the late civil rights activist.

The event is one of the final activities planned as part of the “2020 King Week Celebration” by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission.

According to the city, during the annual Memorial March Parade, part of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue will be closed to traffic between Summit Hill Drive and Lakeside Street,.

The closure starts at 9:45 a.m. Monday morning, and ends at noon.

The parade itself starts at 10 Monday morning with step-off at Midway in Chilhowee Park; it will then roll down MLK Jr. Avenue and end at Harriet Tubman Street, where a memorial service will be held at Overcoming Believers Church.

The city saying this year’s parade, according to Parade Chair Mabrey R. Duff, will include participants from multicultural community groups, churches, the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance Puppets, Great Smoky Mountains National Park and National Parks Conservation Association, Kerbela Temple No. 78 go-karts, and floats and vehicles decorated with the parade theme of “Let Freedom Ring.”

Shuttle Service

Knoxville Area Transit will run a shuttle Monday morning that will allow parade participants to park at Overcoming Believers Church before the parade and be driven to the parade’s starting point. The shuttle will run every 20 minutes, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

