KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – With a wintry mix and snow expected overnight across East Tennessee, roadways in some counties and in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are expected to experience delays or closures.

Here’s what we know so far:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

US 441 between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, N.C. closed at 10 p.m. Sunday night. Up to 12 inches of ice and snow is expected in the upper elevations. The national park will advise when the road reopens.

Little River Road between the Sugarland Visitors Center and the Townsend Wye is closed.

Laurel Creek Road and Cades Cove Loop Road are also closed due to the winter storm warning.

Crews in Knox, Sevier and Blount counties are keeping an eye on their roadways. This story will be updated if any closures are reported.