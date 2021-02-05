Road crews ready for possibility of winter weather across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Highway Department is ready to treat roads ahead of possible winter weather this week and next.

The department has about 4,000 tons of road salt, 5,000 gallons of calcium chloride and 30,000 gallons of brine in storage and ready, if needed, according to the county.

The city says 800 tons of salt were used to clear roads on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The total cost for equipment and labor was $86,000.

Across East Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Transportation used more than 19,000 tons of salt from Oct. 1 to Dec. 21, according to a spokesperson with the department. That is nearly double what was used the last few years.