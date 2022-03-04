KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sweetwater man suspected of shooting another man in the chest during a road rage incident in Monroe County Monday was arrested after Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers used license plate readers to locate the suspect.

Tyrome Ferguson, 54, faces four counts of aggravated assault after a road rage shooting that took place on I-75 in Monroe County on Feb. 28 around 10 p.m.. He is accused of shooting at another car containing a couple and their two children, striking one of the passengers in the chest.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following the shooting.

THP said Ferguson, traveling southbound I-75, flashed his high beams at the vehicle in front of him then proceeded to go around, slowing down directly in front of the other motorist. The victims vehicle moved into the right lane, passing Ferguson again. This continued both vehicles reached the overpass dividing Loudon and Monroe County.

Ferguson then drove side by side with the victim, firing three rounds directly at the vehicle. Two rounds struck the passenger side of the vehicle and the third struck the passenger in the chest.

Trooper Joshua Malone recognized the description of Ferguson’s vehicle. Using his license plate reading system he looked back at the vehicles he had passed prior to the incident, ran the tags and located the address Ferguson’s vehicle was registered.