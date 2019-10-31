Roads closed in Smokies due to high winds

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed several roads Thursday morning because the park is experiencing high winds ahead of a cold front

Newfound Gap Road (Hwy 441 from Gatlinburg to Cherokee), Little River Road from the Townsend Wye to the Sugarlands Visitor Center, Wears Gap and the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail have been closed, the National Park Service said in news release.

Winds are expected to grow stronger this evening with gusts up to 45 mph across the higher elevations, the Park Service said.

The current road closures will remain in effect until the High Wind Warning has expired. At that time, crews will reassess conditions and begin clearing roads for reopening, the Park Service said.

Hikers are advised to avoid hiking during this time period across the park, particularly in areas with standing dead trees.

Park visitor centers and the Cades Cove Loop Road will remain open at this time, according to the Park Service news release. Visitors should exercise extreme caution when making travel plans.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

