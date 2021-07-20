Roads in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park getting makeover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The roads in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park are getting a makeover throughout the next few weeks. The National Park Service has partnered with the Federal Highway Administration to improve roads throughout the park starting this week and continuing into the fall.

Access to Wilderness Road Campground, picnic shelters, parking areas, and other amenities may be limited in specific areas while work is taking place. Drivers should expect delays while traveling park roads during the duration of the project.

This road improvement project will include Bartlett Park, Pinnacle Road and Overlook, Wilderness Road Campground and Picnic Area, Sugar Run Overlook Road (KY-988), and some additional roads and parking areas in the park. For updates, check the park’s website or Facebook page or call 606-248-2817.

Cumberland Gap marks the area where Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia meet. It includes over 24,000 acres with more than 85 miles of trails and over 14,000 acres of recommended wilderness. It is also where Daniel Boone and over 300,000 settlers crossed the Appalachians to travel west.