KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board announced that there will be a few road closures this week in Knoxville.

There will be lane and crosswalk closures on March 14-16 this week. The affected lanes, according to KUB, will be:

Walnut Street (Northbound left hand curbside lane between Clinch Avenue and W. Church Avenue)

S. Gay Street (Righthand northbound turn lane at W. Church Avenue and curbside parking between Clinch Avenue and W. Church Avenue)

Walnut Street at Clinch Avenue intersection (pedestrian crosswalk on south side may also be closed intermittently)

W. Church Avenue at S. Gay Street intersection (pedestrian crosswalk on south side may also be closed intermittently)

The closures will be limited to the areas where crews will be working. Appropriate flags and signs will be present to control traffic.,The closures will allow crews to work on the underground electric system.

Some closures might last longer than these dates depending on weather construction times.