ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — After months of hard work and community fundraising, an East Tennessee Vietnam veteran has a new place to call home.

In October, Project Virgil began. The members of Luminary United Methodist Church of Ten Mile realized one of their members was living without water or electricity. So they started a GoFundMe and raised more than $100,000 to build Virgil Sitzlar a home.

“The first day we walked through [Virgil’s house], there were three of us. Three grown men started to cry – no one – especially a marine veteran who served in Vietnam should have to live like that,” said Bill Hughes with Project Virgil. “And so we made up our minds that day that we were going to do whatever we could to build Virgil a new house.”

On Wednesday, the community gave Sitzlar the keys to his brand new home. They also held a party to celebrate all that the community made a reality.

Virgil sitting in his new porch swing. (WATE)

“This is the result of many prayers and dreams and everything. We just wanted to do this for Virgil and we want to let people know we’re in this community and we’re spreading the joy of Christ in this community,” said Hughes.

Those with project Virgil and Sitzlar himself tell us they are so thankful for all the community support. People from across the country donated money and volunteered to make this dream come true.