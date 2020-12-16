Roane County deputy fired for policy violation

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Additional details have been released regarding the firing of a Roane County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Last week, Capt. BJ Walker was fired from the department after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found that he was in possession of a stolen Polaris RZR.

Once the sheriff’s office learned about the TBI’s investigation, they opened their own internal investigation into Walker, who was fired for policy violation.

He had been with the department since 2008.

No charges or indictments have been filed at this time.