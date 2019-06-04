Roane County electric company warns of phone scam

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative is warning customers of a phone scam involving people claiming to work for the company.

We’re told that callers will ask to verify or update your credit card information or say you’ve missed a payment. Even if the phone number looks legitimate, Fort Loudon Electric says all phone payment systems are automated and calls would not be made by a live person.

FTEC do not ask for credit card information over the phone.

If you get a scam call, you can report it to the Federal Communications Commission online.

