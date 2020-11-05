Roane County family offering reward for information on missing man

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of a missing Roane County man is offering a $500 reward for information leading to his location.

Robert “Quenton” McCullough, 31, was last seen Oct. 7 near Winton Chapel Road in Rockwood, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department. That was the last time McCullough’s family had contact with him.

If you know anything that could help in the investigation you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4700.

