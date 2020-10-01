Roane County lawsuit against TVA for 2008 coal ash spill dismissed

FILE — This Dec. 22, 2008, file photo shows the aftermath of a retention pond wall collapse at the TVA Kingston Fossil Plant in Harriman, Tenn. A grand jury in Tennessee’s Roane County is supporting a criminal investigation into claims that a Tennessee Valley Authority contractor failed to protect workers cleaning up a massive coal ash spill. The grand jury report alludes to the workers’ claims that air monitoring results and other environmental tests were tampered with by supervisors with contractor Jacobs Engineering. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lawsuit brought to federal court by Roane County and the cities of Kingston and Harriman against the Tennessee Valley Authority and Jacobs Engineering has been dismissed.

Judge Thomas A. Varlan found the allegations were either deficient or barred by the statute of limitations.

In a statement TVA said it properly accepted responsibility for the 2008 ash spill.

“We committed to restore the site to as good or better condition than we found it; and according to the regulatory agencies, we have,” the statement reads. “In 2015, EPA awarded TVA its Excellence in Site Reuse award for going above and beyond to support cleanup, ecological restoration, and community revitalization.

“Since 2008, we’ve contributed almost $100 million to the area around the Kingston plant, the majority of which went to Roane County and the cities of Kingston and Harriman.”