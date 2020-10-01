Roane County lawsuit against TVA for 2008 coal ash spill dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lawsuit brought to federal court by Roane County and the cities of Kingston and Harriman against the Tennessee Valley Authority and Jacobs Engineering has been dismissed.
Judge Thomas A. Varlan found the allegations were either deficient or barred by the statute of limitations.
In a statement TVA said it properly accepted responsibility for the 2008 ash spill.
“We committed to restore the site to as good or better condition than we found it; and according to the regulatory agencies, we have,” the statement reads. “In 2015, EPA awarded TVA its Excellence in Site Reuse award for going above and beyond to support cleanup, ecological restoration, and community revitalization.
“Since 2008, we’ve contributed almost $100 million to the area around the Kingston plant, the majority of which went to Roane County and the cities of Kingston and Harriman.”
