Roane County man pleads guilty to tax evasion

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County man has pled guilty to one count of tax evasion.

Travis Lynn Lively provided false information when he registered a truck at the Roane County Clerk’s Office, according to the special investigations section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Judge Jeffrey Wicks accepted the plea and placed Lively on one-year probation and ordered him to pay $5,321.05 in restitution.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

Citizens who suspect violations of state revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at 1-800-372-8389.

LATEST STORIES: