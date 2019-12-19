Roane County man sentenced to 81 years in prison for rape of a child

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County man found guilty of three counts of rape of a child was sentenced today to 81 years in prison.

William Eric Brownlow, 56, was convicted on Oct. 30. Special Judge Sandra Donaghy oversaw the trial that lasted two days. Tennessee 9th District Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks recused himself from the case after serving as a judge in child custody and divorce cases involving Brownlow.

Brownlow was given 27 years to serve in prison on each of the three child rape convictions, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The sentences will run consecutively for a total sentence of 81 years.

Assistant District Attorneys Alyson Kennedy and Jed Bassett prosecuted the case. Kennedy read the victim’s impact statement to the court.

“I felt like I have been behind bars. … This man took my childhood. It’s something I can never get back,” the victim wrote.

