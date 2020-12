KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re learning more about a murder suspect arrested earlier this month by Knoxville Police.

Matthew Scott, 38, was taken into custody earlier this month in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America – Cedar Bluff along Langley Place; he’s now been indicted on three murder charges.

According to court documents, Scott sold meth and fentanyl to a woman in Roane County, leading to her death.

Scott is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.