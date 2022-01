KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Sunday in East Roane County.

The body of a white man of unknown age was found off Paw Paw Plains Road. The body was sent to the Regional Forensic Center.

No other information was given.

