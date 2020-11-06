KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing 14-year-old girls.
Maya Lesick and Jaelynn Hall, were both last seen, Nov. 1. According to their parents, they may still be in Roane County or could be in Knoxville.
Lesick has bleach-blonde hair and is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall. Jaelynn has blonde-brown hair and is about 5 feet, 3-inches tall.
If anyone has information on their whereabouts they are asked to call the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-354-8045.
LATEST STORIES
- Roane County Sheriff’s Office searching for pair of missing teens
- It’s finally a girl! Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome first daughter
- Knoxville man warns of car wrap advance fee scam
- Community Conversations: Local ministry helping women restore their lives
- Morristown Police seeking missing woman last seen in August