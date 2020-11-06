Roane County Sheriff’s Office searching for pair of missing teens

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing 14-year-old girls.

Maya Lesick and Jaelynn Hall, were both last seen, Nov. 1. According to their parents, they may still be in Roane County or could be in Knoxville.

Lesick has bleach-blonde hair and is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall. Jaelynn has blonde-brown hair and is about 5 feet, 3-inches tall.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts they are asked to call the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-354-8045.

