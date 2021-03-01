Roane State announces plans to return to campuses fall 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Roane State Community College announced a plan for students to return to campuses for fall 2021.

RSCC says this plan is focused on getting students back into the classroom safely for in-person learning.

During the spring 2021 semester, RSCC reports around 70% of classes remain all/mostly online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that ratio is expected to shift soon.

“With case numbers falling, vaccination rates climbing and the public safety measures put in place over the last 11 months proving effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are ready to bring students back to campus,” RSCC President Dr. Chris Whaley said. “Those who halted their college plans last year are telling us they feel more comfortable and more successful in a traditional classroom,” Dr. Whaley added. “We hear those students loud and clear, and we want to help them move forward.”

The college says online courses will remain available for students who prefer that option, however the number of in-person class sections will be increased come the fall semester.

According to RSCC, COVID-19 protocols will remain in place this fall to protect the campus community. These protocols include wearing face masks and practicing social distancing as well as completing daily wellness screenings and checking in when arriving on campus. Students, faculty, staff and visitors will still be asked to self-report positive COVID-19 test results to the college and stay home if they are experiencing symptoms. Contact tracing and enhanced cleaning of facilities will also continue.