Roane State receives $100K grant from DENSO for engineering program

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Car parts manufacturer DENSO has awarded a $100,000 grant to Roane State Community College to increase skills training for mechatronics students and recruit minorities for the college’s growing mechatronics program.

Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary branch of engineering that includes both electrical and mechanical systems. The grant was one of more than $1.5 million in science, technology, engineering and math education grants awarded to 13 colleges and universities by DENSO North America Foundation.

“We are so grateful to the DENSO North America Foundation for this generous grant which will greatly increase the ability of Roane State’s mechatronics program to serve DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee and other manufacturers in the area,” Roane State President Chris Whaley said. “DENSO is an incredible partner and supporter of Roane State students.”

Roane State’s certificate and associate degree mechatronics programs prepare students for jobs as electro-mechanical technicians and robotics technicians.

“This generous grant from DENSO gives RSCC mechatronics the ability to provide state-of-the-art training,” program director Gordon Williams said. “Our students will now have hands-on experience with the newest Industry 4.0/Smart Factory equipment.”

The DENSO grant will also fund efforts by the college to recruit underrepresented and first-generation students who may not have considered college as a path to manufacturing employment.

