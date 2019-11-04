Robin Roberts to host Dolly Parton special on ABC

ABC’s Robin Roberts will host an hour-long special on East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton next Tuesday night./

“Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!” airs Nov. 12 from 10 to 11 p.m. on WATE and ABC stations.

The hour-long special brings viewers an intimate look at the life and career of country music legend Dolly Parton, according to ABC.

For more than 60 years, Parton has entertained audiences around the world with her talent, wit and trademark style.

Roberts recently traveled to Parton’s famed Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, sitting down with Paron for a deeply personal interview about her life journey and unparalleled career, sharing the stories that have, quite literally, become the songbook of her life in the documentary-style one-hour special “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!”

With never-before-seen archival interviews and performance footage, “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!” reveals a rare glimpse into the historical rise and personal life of one of country music’s biggest stars.

Bobby Bones, Luke Bryan, Hunter Hayes and Carrie Underwood are among the stars who share personal stories and reflections about Parton.

“Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!” is a production of ABC News.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” also will air live on WATE and ABC from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday of next week (Nov. 13), from 8–11 p.m.

