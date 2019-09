KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE_ – The 2nd Annual Acoustic Hydrocephalus Awareness Rock Concert is coming up Saturday, September 28th at Open Chord.

September is Hydrocephalus Awareness Month, and this event is aimed at gaining support for all of us who live, struggle, survive, and succeed through this journey with Hydrocephalus.

The event is family friendly, open to all ages. Find more information here.