KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A rock slide on I-75 near the Tennessee/Kentucky State line in Campbell County has forced one lane of the interstate to shutdown.

The rock slide occurred approximately five miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state line, resulting in a single lane closure on I-75 north at mile marker 156.6.

Photos courtesy of TDOT

Photos courtesy of TDOT

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation asks drivers to use caution when traveling through the area as workers will be on site. Traffic is moving through the area with minimal delays. TDOT geotechnical engineers are heading to the site to assess the situation.