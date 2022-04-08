KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has announced the lineup for the Rock the Smokies concert series, which is returning to the park for the first time since 2019.

Rock the Smokies is a Christian music festival held at the Dollywood amusement park. Fans can come enjoy the music and other festivities at the park.

The event will take place Saturday, August 27 and will feature headliners TobyMac and Newsboys. According to the park, Christian hip-hop artist Aaron Cole, Katy Nichole, sister pop duo RENEE and Ben Fuller are set to perform as well.

Actor and comedian Heath Arthur will be the emcee for the performances and other performers may be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale April 14 and premium tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Meet-and-greet opportunities will be available as well.

A ticket purchase includes admission to the park. Discounts are available for groups, season passholders and guests who order tickets early. Packages are available that include VIP seating, t-shirts and much more.

For more information or to buy tickets click here.