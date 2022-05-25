LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Lenoir City’s Rockin’ the Docks brings thousands together for summer days filled with music and family fun on Fort Loudoun Lake.

Twice each summer Lenoir City Park is filled with music, food vendors and activities for children throughout the day. Nightfall brings musical headliners and a fabulous fireworks display. This year’s Rockin’ the Docks festivals will be held Saturday, May 28 and Saturday, July 2.

“We are excited to be hosting our Annual Lenoir City’s Rockin’ The Docks,” says Zack Cusick, program coordinator, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation. “We will be bringing live music, food and a spectacular fireworks show for Memorial Day and July 4th weekends. We would like to invite everyone to come by land or water and celebrate these two holiday weekends with us at the Lenoir City Park cove!”

The Rockin’ the Docks schedule for the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend is below.

1:00 p.m. Festival and food vendors open

5:00 p.m. Ethan Vincil

6:45 p.m. RMS

8:30 p.m. Boogie Knights

10:00 p.m. Memorial Day Tribute and fireworks