Rockin’ the Docks returns to Fort Loudoun Lake

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Rockin the Docks is back at Fort Loudoun Lake for another summer day of live music, food and fireworks.

Lenoir City Parks & Recreation is preparing for another edition of the Rockin’ the Docks at Lenoir City Park on Saturday, May 29. Thousands have gathered for the annual event featuring live bands, fireworks and entertainment for over 20 years.

The first Rockin’ the Docks event of the summer will be begin on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and run through 10:30 p.m.

Live music will begin at 5 p.m. with a performance by Dixie Kingpins. RMS will perform at 6:30 and Coveralls will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Another Rockin’ the Docks’ will come to Fort Loudoun Lake on Saturday, July 3.

Food vendors will be on hand to provide a wide variety of dining options and children’s play area will be available.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited at the event and organizers ask patrons to leave pets at home.

Lenoir City Park is located at 6707 City Park Drive. Visit the Lenoir City Parks & Recreation Facebook page for the latest information.