Rockwood Peewee football team dedicates championship game to boy with Leukemia Video

ROCKWOOD (WATE) - The Rockwood Rams, a local Mighty Might football team dedicated their performance in the championship game Saturday afternoon to a 4-year-old boy battling Leukemia.

Grayson West, 4, was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was a year and a half.

West has friends on the Rockwood Rams and watched the game on Facebook Live from his home.