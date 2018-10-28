Local News

Rockwood Peewee football team dedicates championship game to boy with Leukemia

ROCKWOOD (WATE) - The Rockwood Rams, a local Mighty Might football team dedicated their performance in the championship game Saturday afternoon to a 4-year-old boy battling Leukemia.

Grayson West, 4, was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was a year and a half.

West has friends on the Rockwood Rams and watched the game on Facebook Live from his home.

 

