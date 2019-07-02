Rockwood teen with cystic fibrosis breathes freely after lifesaving surgery

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – A Rockwood family and their teenage daughter are breathing freely for the first time because of a lifesaving surgery.

In late June, Kayli McNeal, 15, underwent a double lung transplant at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“She’s doing great. She can breathe, she runs off and leaves us in the hallways. I have to say, ‘Slow down, Kayli!’ It’s a blessing. I thank the Lord everyday,” said her mom, Aundria McNeal.

McNeal says Kayli has had to undergo this surgery twice since being at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. McNeal explained that the first set of lungs failed soon after Kayli was brought into surgery. She healed for three weeks and then learned a second set of lungs was available.

“She’s been very strong and relied on Jesus to get her through it and it worked,” said McNeal.

The McNeals say because of the many doctor visits Kayli will be having as she heals, they’ll be living in Cincinnati for several months. They say it’s a huge financial burden and they’re having to sell their home in East Tennessee to get by.

As a way to help the McNeals, a GoFundMe has been created. If you’d like to donate, you can click here.

Donate Life Tennessee says 20 people die every day waiting for a life-saving transplant. You can register to become an organ donor online by clicking here.