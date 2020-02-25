Rocky Hill students donate stuffed animals to Knox County Sheriff’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kindergarten students in Knox County are giving back to help kids in their time of need.

Children at Rocky Hill Elementary have collected and donated more than 800 stuffed animals to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Several officers went to pick up the collections Monday morning. Officers carry the stuffed animals in their cruisers as a way to soothe children during difficult situations.

Officers said because of Rocky Hill Elementary’s donation, scared children will be comforted.

