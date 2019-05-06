Rogersville man arrested after going 92 in 20 mph zone Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brandon McBrayer. Source: Hawkins County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Video

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Rogersville man facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase last week.

According to the Hawkin's County Sheriff's Office, Brandon McBrayer was traveling at 92 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone on a motorcycle on Main Street in Rogersville.

When McBrayer finally stopped, he also tried to evade arrest by running away.

After he was taken into custody, a search found that the motorcycle was stolen and a small plastic bag of what is believed to be meth was also discovered.

McBrayer is now in the Hawkins County jail.

