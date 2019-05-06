Rogersville man arrested after going 92 in 20 mph zone
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Rogersville man facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase last week.
According to the Hawkin's County Sheriff's Office, Brandon McBrayer was traveling at 92 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone on a motorcycle on Main Street in Rogersville.
When McBrayer finally stopped, he also tried to evade arrest by running away.
After he was taken into custody, a search found that the motorcycle was stolen and a small plastic bag of what is believed to be meth was also discovered.
McBrayer is now in the Hawkins County jail.
