Rogersville parents charged in connection to infant’s death

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Both parents of a Hawkins County infant have been arrested in connection to the child’s death.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Andrew Smith was arrested last week in connection to the death of their 8-month-old son Malcolm. Both are facing child abuse charges.

Jennifer Smith, 33, was indicted on August 17 for aggravated child abuse.

According to an incident report, the child was hospitalized on June 30, 2019. The incident report said the child was on a feeding tube and had exhibited possible signs of shaken baby syndrome.

Malcolm Xavier Smith died on July 15, 2019 at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, according to an obituary.

