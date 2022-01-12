KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – He beat it once and WILL do it again, he says.

In his 7 years, Noah Sileno has had his ups and downs. Being diagnosed early in his life with leukemia, Noah has been in and out of hospitals and doctor offices for years.

After several blood transfusion, chemotherapy, and other live saving treatments, Noah went into remission back in 2018. However, after 11 months he relapsed, just short of 2 months ago. He is now beginning to continue to treatment. One of the most vital and necessary measures for Noah are blood transfusions.

Medic Regional Blood Center has aided Noah and his family with many donations. Those of which have continusly saved his life time and time again.

He is now fighting cancer again and hopes many will continue to donate blood towards his recovery and many other kids with cancer. He wants the community to know that he is thankful for their donations and knows how loved and cared for he is.

His mom, Martha Sileno, has been by his side through it all. As a former teacher for Knox Co. Schools, she has had to step away to attend to Noah full-time, as he progresses or declines in his fight. Since then Martha and other member of the community have been holding many blood drives during the year, and rely heavily on these donations.

Medic has been hosting their Roll Up Your Sleeve events all week long. WATE 6 on Your Side and Food City have teamed up with them to hold various blood drives all across East Tennessee. This comes at a time where blood donations are very low, but are still very much needed. Whether for a surgery, accident, and even saving a life, blood donations can never be short.

To help Noah in his journey, visit Medic Regional Blood Center’s website to learn more and donate.