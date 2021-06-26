Roof collapses during early morning fire in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after an early morning fire at a home in the Vestal community caused the roof to collapse. The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the 4300 block of Ellen Street just after 3 a.m. and began battling the blaze.

The fire had engulfed a large portion of the home before neighbors told firefighters it was abandoned. The firefighters set up an exterior position on the home after their initial search. Shortly after their search was finished the entire roof collapsed. By 3:30 a.m. firefighters had knocked down the flames and gained control of the fire.

No injuries are reported and the cause is unknown.