KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Rossini Festival is on April 30 in Knoxville and there will be several road closures that driver should be aware of.

The city of Knoxville says Gay Street between Summit Hill and Cumberland will be closed between 11:45 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Sunday. Gay Street between Summit Hill and Clinch Avenue will be open only for vehicles coming from or going to the Hyatt Place and Embassy Suites by Hilton.

The following roads will also be closed from 11:45 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

● Market Street between Union & Cumberland avenues

● Clinch Avenue between State and Walnut streets

● Church between State and Walnut streets

● Union between State and Walnut streets

Rossini Festival vendors will be set up on Gay Street between Clinch and Cumberland.