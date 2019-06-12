Ruby Sunshine hosts grand opening ceremony

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New downtown brunch spot Ruby Sunshine celebrated its grand opening event on Wednesday. 

The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with the Knoxville Chamber to commemorate the grand opening in the historic Market Square. 

The celebration was also occasion to give back, with 10% of dine-in sales from Wednesday going toward Knoxville Pays It Forward, which is an organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. 

