Ruby Sunshine hosts grand opening ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New downtown brunch spot Ruby Sunshine celebrated its grand opening event on Wednesday.

The restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with the Knoxville Chamber to commemorate the grand opening in the historic Market Square.

The celebration was also occasion to give back, with 10% of dine-in sales from Wednesday going toward Knoxville Pays It Forward, which is an organization dedicated to helping those in crisis.

MORE ONLINE | For hours of operation at Ruby Sunshine, click here