Ruling upheld by State Supreme Court in fight for compensation from lessee after storage facility destroyed in 2016 Sevier Co. wildfire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A ruling related to the deadly 2016 Sevier County wildfires centering around a storage facility that was destroyed in the fire has been upheld.

This case is involving a lease in connection to the storage facility for the Park Grill and The Peddler that was destroyed in the fire.

The Tennessee Supreme Court says the original owner of the building died in 2017, and in 2019 her daughter filed a complaint alleging that the lessee had breached the lease by failing to use fire insurance money to restore the building.

She wanted money equal to fair market value of the building or from the fire insurance.

However, the trial court found their obligation to leave the property in good repair did not obligate them to restore the building outside of fault or negligence.

The state Supreme Court upheld the decision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter