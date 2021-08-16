Rural Metro: 1 dead, others injured in multivehicle crash on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a crash along Interstate 75 between Emory Road and Raccoon Valley late Sunday night, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro and other agencies responded to the scene late Sunday night around 11:20 p.m. Rural Metro said multiple people were transported to the trauma center with different degrees of injuries, and there was one fatality at the scene.

“Please pray for these affected families,” Rural Metro stated in a social media post regarding the fatal incident, adding that weather is going to be an issue as we travel on the roads for the next few days. “Please be careful and be alert for constant changes in road conditions.”

The conditions of the people transported to the hospital were unknown at this time. The identity of the deceased is also not yet available from officials.