Rural Metro: 1 person injured after crash on Conner Road

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Rural Metro Fire Department said one person was injured after a crash Saturday evening in Knox County.

According to a news release from the department, they discovered a car on fire in the 7900 block of Conner Road right before 7 p.m.

The driver was already freed from the vehicle when crews arrived, according to the release. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident is under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

