Rural Metro: 4 people taken to hospital following North Knox crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were extracted by rescue crews and taken to the hospital Friday following a crash on Maynardville Highway in North Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire-Knox County said around 4:45 p.m. Rural Metro Fire, AMR Ambulance and Knox County Rescue were dispatched to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Maynardville Highway at Majors Road.

The first responders found there were four people involved in the crash, with one considered in serious condition, and all were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Rural Metro said before being transported, all four of them had to be extricated by Knox County Rescue.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

“Please drive safely,” Rural Metro said. “Wear your seat belts, and don’t let yourself become distracted while driving.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional details are made available by officials.

