KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro has added a new truck to its fleet for $1.2 million.

The new 107’ Aerial truck will serve North Knox County for the next 20 years. It is the largest truck in Knox County, according to Rural Metro. It has a 2,000 gallon per minute pump and carries 500 gallons of water.

“This truck has a camera system where you can actually drive down the road and it has a 360-degree view. It’s almost like a drone flying over the top of your truck. So, if somebody were to encroach on your lane or if you need to make a turn, all you have to do is look at the camera, turn signal and execute the move,” said Jeff Bagwell, PIO for Rural Metro Fire. “It gives you more safe driving skills for our drivers.”

The new truck was bought without any tax dollars as the purchase was funded entirely by Rural Metro Fire, a subscription-based service.

“It takes a lot of subscribers and we’ve had some very loyal supporters here in Knox County for a number of years that have enabled us to get to a point where we can buy these kinds of trucks,” Bagwell said.

The new truck began serving Knox County at noon Wednesday. Bagwell explained while this is the only aerial truck planned for the next couple of years, they have a pumper for the Gibbs community that should be ready in April of 2023.

Rural Metro is also working on getting a new truck for the Farragut community.