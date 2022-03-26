KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire and Seymour Volunteer Fire Department are responding to a brush fire in South Knox County.

Around 8:40 p.m. Rural Metro responded to reports of a brush fire in the Cresent Drive area. Rural Metro said the fire was reported as “out of control.”

Just before 9:30 p.m., Rural Metro reported that while crews were having to fight through the winds and the fire was still uncontrolled and one building is being threatened.

Those traveling in the area are encouraged not to stop along the roadway so the crews can get as close as they can.