KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Knox County home suffered major damage early Saturday morning as Rural Metro Fire battled a fire and cold temperatures.

According to a spokesman for Rural Metro, crews struggled to get water established because of the extreme cold temperatures freezing the fire hydrants in the 2300 block of Ellistown Road.

  • Rural Metro Fire put out a fire at a home Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 2300 block of Ellistown Road. Source: Rural Metro
  • Rural Metro Fire put out a fire at a home Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 2300 block of Ellistown Road. Source: Rural Metro
  • Rural Metro Fire put out a fire at a home Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 2300 block of Ellistown Road. Source: Rural Metro
  • Rural Metro Fire put out a fire at a home Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 2300 block of Ellistown Road. Source: Rural Metro
  • Rural Metro Fire put out a fire at a home Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 2300 block of Ellistown Road. Source: Rural Metro

All occupants of the home safely evacuated the home before the fire department crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.