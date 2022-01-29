KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Knox County home suffered major damage early Saturday morning as Rural Metro Fire battled a fire and cold temperatures.

According to a spokesman for Rural Metro, crews struggled to get water established because of the extreme cold temperatures freezing the fire hydrants in the 2300 block of Ellistown Road.

Rural Metro Fire put out a fire at a home Saturday, Jan. 29, in the 2300 block of Ellistown Road. Source: Rural Metro

All occupants of the home safely evacuated the home before the fire department crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.