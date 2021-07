KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At around 7 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Black Road in West Knox County.

According to the initial report, the fire started in a child’s bedroom in the rear of the house. Damage was limited to two rooms in the house, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

(Photo via Rural Metro)

Crews on the scene made sure all occupants were safely outside and accounted for. There were no injuries reported. Rural Metro is still investigating the cause of the fire.