KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 7:14 a.m. Sunday, Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a shed on Bivens Way fully engulfed in flames.

Rural Metro says that crews were able to put out the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Photo via Rural Metro)

Rural Metro also said Midway Road at Curtis Road, close to the area of the fire, will be extremely slick until Knox County Public Works puts salt down. They are asking people to be careful when traveling in this area.